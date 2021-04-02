Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 217,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $518.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSBF shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

