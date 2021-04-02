Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,733 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $102,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

HL opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

