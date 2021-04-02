D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.
DHI stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
