D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

DHI stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

