Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 35.0% in March

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

