-$0.32 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24.

CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.