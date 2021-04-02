-$0.32 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24.

CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

