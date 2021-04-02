Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 768 ($10.03) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 743.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 761.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.71. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

