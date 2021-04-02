Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Comerica has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 35.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 201.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 37.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Comerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 6.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

