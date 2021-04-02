The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

