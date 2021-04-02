Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 4,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 792,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

