REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 2.6%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 1,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,181,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

