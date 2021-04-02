Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.61

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.61 and last traded at C$55.42, with a volume of 693258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.24.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

The company has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

