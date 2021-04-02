iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 169,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,936,253 shares.The stock last traded at $72.01 and had previously closed at $72.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.