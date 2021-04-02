BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 3.1%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.60 and last traded at $58.67. 4,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.