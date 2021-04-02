Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.15. 725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 167,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $703.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,972,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

