Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 720.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 322,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLGT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

