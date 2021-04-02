5,826 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.98 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

