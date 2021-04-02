Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $140,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,915,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 42.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,587,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 470,891 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 352,708 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

