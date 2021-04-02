The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.31 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,262 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

