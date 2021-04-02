Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.