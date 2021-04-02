Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $127.56 and a 12-month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.