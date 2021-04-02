Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $104.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.