Credit Suisse AG Sells 35,522 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,522 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

