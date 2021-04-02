Credit Suisse AG Has $1.72 Million Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Yext by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 153,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Yext by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,472 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.82 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $819,134.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,839 shares of company stock worth $14,431,070. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

