Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Studio City International worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Studio City International by 42.4% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,438,000 after buying an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MSC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.84.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

