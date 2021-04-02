LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.58% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

