A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.