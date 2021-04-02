BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $584,040.60 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert W. Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56.

BJ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

