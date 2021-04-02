Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $91.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $93.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

