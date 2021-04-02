Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,503,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE EFC opened at $16.31 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $714.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

