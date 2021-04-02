BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

