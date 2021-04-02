NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after buying an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

