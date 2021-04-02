Gabelli Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Gabelli reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.68.

ELAN opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

