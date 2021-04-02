BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $36.69 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,719. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

