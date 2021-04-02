70,000 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ABB by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ABB by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.66 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.