Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $8.79 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

