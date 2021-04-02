The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,156 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $74.32 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.