iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

