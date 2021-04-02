Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

