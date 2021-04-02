Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ORPH stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

