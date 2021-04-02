Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nomura were worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

