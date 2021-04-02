Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $55.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

