Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $39,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

