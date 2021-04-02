SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $564.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.69.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $136.63 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

