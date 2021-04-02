Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Drops By 28.8%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 716,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

