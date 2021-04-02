Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Ryanair by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 92,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.