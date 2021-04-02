Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Drops By 28.6%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBM Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

