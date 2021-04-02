Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $971,700.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

