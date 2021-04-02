Northern Trust Corp Has $19.93 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.79% of Photronics worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 127.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock worth $805,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.