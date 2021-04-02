Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Calix by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 762,707 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $17,425,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

