Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $218.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average is $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in salesforce.com by 989.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

